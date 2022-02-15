Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged. The Olympic gold medalist announced the exciting news on Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 15), sharing several photos of her new fiancé popping the question.

“Woke up a fiancée,” she captioned the shots. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!”

Biles also posted the sweet pictures on her Instagram account, writing, “The easiest yes.”

On his own Instagram page, Owens also shared the photos and wrote, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming. @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special.”

Biles and Owens met over social media in 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview last year with Texas Monthly, Owens said quarantine and the postponement of sporting events allowed the couple to get to know one another better.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

The Houston Texans player also shared his support for Biles last summer when she took a step back from the Olympic Games to focus on her mental health.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote in a post at the time. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again.”

See Biles’ post and their engagement photos below. Congratulations to the happy couple!