View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galia Lahav (@galialahav)

Following her post, Biles took to her Instagram story and curated a Q&A session with her fans about the two dresses she purchased. “The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked,” Biles wrote. “The second one was about 8 in, [I’m] guessing.”

When another fan inquired about the details for her wedding, the gymnast revealed that her wedding will take place next year. Another interesting tidbit Biles shared was how she knew that her fiancé , Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was the one after having her “aha” moment.



“So fun fact, the day after I met Jonathan, I told my best friend [sic] Rachael that I was going to marry him… I just knew,” she detailed. Owens, 26, proposed to Biles on Valentine’s Day after nearly two years of dating that blossomed during the pandemic lockdown.