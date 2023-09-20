DDG wants nothing but the best for Halle Bailey, and their recent expedition proves it. The rapper treated his girlfriend to a surprise shopping spree, and the humorous way he documented the experience on social media has fans both laughing and swooning.

The day began innocently enough with a Starbucks run. Little did Halle know, DDG had a lavish surprise planned for her. His excitement seemed to dim slightly when Halle immediately led him into a jewelry store… especially when he got an idea of how much the surprise treat might cost him.

In one clip, he said, “Uh oh, that look a little pricey.” In another, he joked about almost passing out at the eye-watering cost of a necklace: $200,000. Halle also contemplated a pair of earrings with a whopping price tag of $30,000.

The couple stopped at a home goods store, where the singer’s expensive taste once again made DDG question his choices. He captioned a video of her examining elegant tableware, “Bro, now she picking out $500 tea cups… Should I abort the mission?”

The mounting costs seemed to playfully overwhelm DDG. Pretending to report a stolen card to his bank, he said, “Any purchases that go through is fraud. I just want to make sure you guys do not approve any of my purchases.”

Later, he joked, “Bro, how do I get out of this?”

But in the end, romance won. Halle expressed her fondness for a Tiffany chain, and DDG gave in. He posted a pic of her wearing the heart necklace, captioned, “She’s so excited!!!”

Halle and DDG have been together since 2022. The Little Mermaid actress and one-half of duo Chloe x Halle has more than jewelry to get excited about. She has a slew of high-profile projects on the horizon, including a role in The Color Purple.