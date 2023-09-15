Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are ready to close out the year with a bang. This November, the dynamic duo will be heading out on the road for a series of tour dates in support of the joint LP VOIR DIRE. Their run kicks off in Seattle and touches 11 U.S. cities in total.
As previously reported by REVOLT, VOIR DIRE was released as an NFT back in August with 11 cuts and a single assist from MIKE. Come Oct. 6, the album will land on all streaming platforms with a new single titled “The Caliphate,” which arrived today (Sept. 15) and reunited Earl with longtime friend and collaborator Vince Staples. As expected, the two Cali lyricists are in full Ryu and Ken mode with some of their hardest bars to date.
“Holyfield when I go to him, talk, you know I’m not involved, we eagles on attack, big dawg, talons full of snacks, I couldn’t kiss away my last, gave all I had, I gave the mistletoe a tag, I know it’s clip or crash, my bro gon’ rinse his filthy hands, show ’em what you got, and I can’t promise he won’t appeal for that, slow your roll, I promise you not built for that…”
Check out “The Caliphate” and the full schedule for the aforementioned tour below.
2023 tour dates:
Nov. 6: Seattle, WA — Showbox Sodo
Nov. 7: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 9: San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom
Nov. 14: Dallas, TX — The Studio At The Factory
Nov. 15: Houston, TX — The Ballroom At Warehouse Live
Nov. 18: Atlanta, GA — Heaven At The Masquerade
Nov. 20: Washington, DC — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 21: Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 22: New York City, NY — Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 24: Boston, MA — Royale
Nov. 27: Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall
