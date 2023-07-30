It was a packed house last night (July 29) as thousands flocked to Las Vegas for the boxing showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Among the sea of celebrities and fans who attended the match was Marlon Wayans.

The comedian made his presence known in the most comical way, which still has fans in tears from laughter today (July 30). The Hollywood O.G. was beside himself when he noticed four-time boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was seated in front of him, just a few rows away from the action taking place inside the ring. Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to snap a fan photo with the world-class athlete, Marlon chose to take a few playful jabs at Holyfield in the name of comedy.

“Yoooo, I’m at the fight. I’m sitting right behind Evander Holyfield… I must say Mike Tyson f**ked this n**ga ear up! My lil brother Craig Wayans begged me not to post this until after we left in case Evander Holyfield saw this,” wrote Marlon. His post featured three photos of the back of Holyfield’s head and his right ear, which has a noticeable chunk missing from the lobe. A fourth photo was a hilarious selfie of Marlon appearing to be shocked by what he was witnessing.

As most people know, the Georgia native lost a portion of his ear during a 1997 rematch against Mike Tyson. The “iron fist” fighter bit his opponent during the third round of their battle. As a result, Tyson was disqualified and temporarily lost his boxing license. The two men have since made up and even partnered on ear-shaped edibles last year.

In a second post, the White Chicks actor gave his followers more antics to laugh at. “Now, look at this s**t! I’m looking at Evander Holyfield’s ear, and he’s looking at Mike Tyson. This s**t [is] crazy! [I] love them both! Thank [you] for my historic childhood memories. That’s my way of saying, ‘PLEASE DON’T BEAT ME UP!'” he captioned the image showing himself, Holyfield, and a bald man seated in another row.

Fan comments included people jokingly calling Marlon childish and saying, “This n**ga Marlon play too much!” You be the judge after taking a look at his second post below.