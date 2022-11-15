Over two decades ago, one of the most bizarre boxing matches in American history took place as Mike Tyson battled it out with Evander Holyfield in the ring. On June 28, 1997, as millions of stunned viewers watched, Tyson bit off a chunk of his opponent’s ear. At the time, the offense caused Tyson to be disqualified and lose his boxing license. It was later reinstated, but the moment was never forgotten.

To celebrate 25 years since the infamous incident, the two have teamed up to create a special treat just in time for the holidays. Tyson, who has found himself dabbling in the world of cannabis in recent years, enlisted Holyfield for his new endeavor. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the boxing greats announced a line of cannabis-infused edibles called “Holy Ears.” The commercial for the product is one you have to see to believe.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield reuniting to spread holiday cheer 🤣

pic.twitter.com/TygBz8QZEJ — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 14, 2022

As Tyson, 56, and Holyfield, 60, sit beside one another in a decked-out, holiday-themed cabin in Christmas sweaters, they debate about who should open their gift first. Holyfield presents Tyson with an iron, saying, “I’m glad we ironed things out.” Next, the 56-year-old gives a gift in return. “What is this?” Holyfield asks. “I got you your ear,” Tyson responds. “No, it’s not. This ain’t my ear,” the 60-year-old argues. Tyson assures Holyfield that it indeed is his ear and it’s also cherry pie punch-flavored. Holyfield insists his ears don’t taste like cherry pie, but Tyson affirms that he, of all people, should know that they do.

The reactions on social media have been priceless. “Just waking up today, gotta thank God. Good morning. And on today’s episode of things I never thought I’d see, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to sell edible gummies in the shape of ears and ladies and gentlemen, do you realize how INSANE THIS IS?!?” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I know we’ve got a lot going on around here but — no joke — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are starting a cannabis edibles company called ‘Holy Ears’ and I need twitter commentary on this NOW.”

Fans can expect Holy Ears to be available online and at retail locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey this month. The product will come in Delta 8, THC and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.

