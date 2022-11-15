Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.15.2022

Over two decades ago, one of the most bizarre boxing matches in American history took place as Mike Tyson battled it out with Evander Holyfield in the ring. On June 28, 1997, as millions of stunned viewers watched, Tyson bit off a chunk of his opponent’s ear. At the time, the offense caused Tyson to be disqualified and lose his boxing license. It was later reinstated, but the moment was never forgotten.

To celebrate 25 years since the infamous incident, the two have teamed up to create a special treat just in time for the holidays. Tyson, who has found himself dabbling in the world of cannabis in recent years, enlisted Holyfield for his new endeavor. Yesterday (Nov. 14), the boxing greats announced a line of cannabis-infused edibles called “Holy Ears.” The commercial for the product is one you have to see to believe.

As Tyson, 56, and Holyfield, 60, sit beside one another in a decked-out, holiday-themed cabin in Christmas sweaters, they debate about who should open their gift first. Holyfield presents Tyson with an iron, saying, “I’m glad we ironed things out.” Next, the 56-year-old gives a gift in return. “What is this?” Holyfield asks. “I got you your ear,” Tyson responds. “No, it’s not. This ain’t my ear,” the 60-year-old argues. Tyson assures Holyfield that it indeed is his ear and it’s also cherry pie punch-flavored. Holyfield insists his ears don’t taste like cherry pie, but Tyson affirms that he, of all people, should know that they do.

The reactions on social media have been priceless. “Just waking up today, gotta thank God. Good morning. And on today’s episode of things I never thought I’d see, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to sell edible gummies in the shape of ears and ladies and gentlemen, do you realize how INSANE THIS IS?!?” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I know we’ve got a lot going on around here but — no joke — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are starting a cannabis edibles company called ‘Holy Ears’ and I need twitter commentary on this NOW.”

Fans can expect Holy Ears to be available online and at retail locations in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey this month. The product will come in Delta 8, THC and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Evander Holyfield
Mike Tyson

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
View More