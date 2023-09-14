On Wednesday (Sept. 13), Jidenna took to social media to announce that he will no longer be supporting Janelle Monáe on “The Age of Pleasure Tour.” In a show of full transparency, the Wondaland-signed talent admitted to personal issues that he needs to address offline.

“I’ve experienced a tremendous amount of losses this year and I am tired. My spirit is heavy,” he said. “My heart is constantly beating with anxiety. Under the circumstances, I’ve been unable to deliver the A1 show that I imagined for you. I sincerely apologize, for I know that I’ve let you down more than once this year with tour cancellations. Many of you made special arrangements, worked to save up the extra cash, or drove hundreds of miles to see me perform.”

He continued, “I’m usually not one to break promises, but I cannot betray what my spirit is telling me. Please forgive me as I work through my s**t… I am making this call, so I can find some peace of mind.”