Janelle Monáe continues to deliver titillating visuals from her fourth studio LP, The Age of Pleasure. On Friday (July 7), fans were treated to another for “Water Slide,” which she produced alongside Nana Kwabena and Nate “Rocket” Wonder. The island-inspired number is essentially an ode to self-love and hedonism, two of the main themes from the aforementioned album.

“If I could f**k me right here right now, I would do that, lookin’ in the mirror at me, my God, like who that? Feelin’ myself, wanna play in it, splash, make a wave in it, I could spend the whole day in it, and I’ma do that, backstroke, freestyle, surfin’ on that thang like it’s high tide, deep stroke, butterfly, lazy river runnin’ down the water slide, baby, dive in, ’cause the water feels fine, feelin’ this high vibration, slippin’ down the water slide…”

The accompanying clip, which is directed by Monáe and Alan Ferguson, brings viewers to a hot and heavy pool party, following much of what was seen in “Lipstick Lover.” The Kansas City talent breaks out her guitar for a performance, recreates her NSFW album artwork, and much more throughout.

Released in June, The Age of Pleasure consists of 14 tracks and additional features from Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, Doechii, Grace Jones, Nia Long, Amaarae, and more. The well-received body of work debuted both within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Monáe will soon be heading on “The Age of Pleasure” tour in support of her latest effort. The excursion kicks off in Seattle this August and will head throughout the United States and Canada before it comes to a close in October. Press play on the visual for “Water Slide” below.