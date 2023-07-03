Janelle Monáe knows how to put on a show! Over the weekend, the Kansas City native hit the stage at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans and gave a performance that fans won’t soon forget.

“Nola! F.A.M, We are popping up at the Superdome and playing right before Ms. [Lauryn] Hill. Who is bringing me some gumbo?” the “Lipstick Lover” tweeted ahead of her performance on Friday (June 30) morning. Her post also contained a flyer promoting the gig. “I’ll literally bring whatever you ask me to bring,” an eager fan said in response to the “Tightrope” talent. By nightfall, the “Q.U.E.E.N.” had the internet ablaze. “YOU CANNOT POLICE Janelle Monáe,” the ESSENCE Festival official Twitter account wrote. Their declaration included a video of the songstress serenading the crowd with her 2015 hit “Yoga.”

As she sang the lyrics, “You cannot police me, so get off my areola,” the star lifted up her black and white halter top and showed the audience one of her breasts. However, the “Float” musician wasn’t completely exposed — a pink nipple cover was securely placed on her chest. Some were stunned. “I was there, and all the grandmothers gathered in prayer warrior formation,” one person said of the surprise. Another tweeted, “Oh, calm down. Y’all clearly don’t listen to her music. A lot has changed since she first came to us in that tuxedo at the beginning of her career. The last 2-3 albums have been about her being free to be herself musically and sexually.”

More supporters came to her defense. “This Janelle Monáe discourse is funny ‘cause Janelle has been lyrically positively provocative, radical and sexually liberated for years. She

a titty [for real] to MATCH some of those lyrics this era, and n**gas is up in arms,” one individual posted. Another confessed, “She’s proud of her chocolate globes, more power to Janelle.”

