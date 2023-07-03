Janelle Monáe knows how to put on a show! Over the weekend, the Kansas City native hit the stage at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans and gave a performance that fans won’t soon forget.
“Nola! F.A.M, We are popping up at the Superdome and playing right before Ms. [Lauryn] Hill. Who is bringing me some gumbo?” the “Lipstick Lover” tweeted ahead of her performance on Friday (June 30) morning. Her post also contained a flyer promoting the gig. “I’ll literally bring whatever you ask me to bring,” an eager fan said in response to the “Tightrope” talent. By nightfall, the “Q.U.E.E.N.” had the internet ablaze. “YOU CANNOT POLICE Janelle Monáe,” the ESSENCE Festival official Twitter account wrote. Their declaration included a video of the songstress serenading the crowd with her 2015 hit “Yoga.”
As she sang the lyrics, “You cannot police me, so get off my areola,” the star lifted up her black and white halter top and showed the audience one of her breasts. However, the “Float” musician wasn’t completely exposed — a pink nipple cover was securely placed on her chest. Some were stunned. “I was there, and all the grandmothers gathered in prayer warrior formation,” one person said of the surprise. Another tweeted, “Oh, calm down. Y’all clearly don’t listen to her music. A lot has changed since she first came to us in that tuxedo at the beginning of her career. The last 2-3 albums have been about her being free to be herself musically and sexually.”
More supporters came to her defense. “This Janelle Monáe discourse is funny ‘cause Janelle has been lyrically positively provocative, radical and sexually liberated for years. She
Well she had it covered can we admit how beautiful this woman has always been— Alleyezonme (@BackKing2018) July 2, 2023
Oh, calm down. Yall clearly don't listen to her music. A lot has changed since she first came to us in that tuxedo at the beginning of her career. The last 2-3 albums have been about her being free to be herself musically and sexually.— CoCo Canel (@UrRoyalFlyness_) July 2, 2023
She’s promoting her album and performing!— Miah Badgal (@MiahBadgal) July 3, 2023
If she wants to push up her top a little and expose what is HER’S she can and obviously will do so again and again and AGAIN!
Get over it 😌💖
I’ve never seen so many grown men cry about boobs
Wow… she looks great!
this janelle monae discourse is funny cause janelle has been lyrically positively provocative, radical and sexually liberated for yearsssssssss. she show a titty fr to MATCH some of those lyrics this era and niggas is up in arms.— ᴊᴏɴɴʏ ᴊᴜᴋᴇʙᴏx🕹️💖 (@JONNYJUKEBOXX) July 3, 2023
I was there and all the grandmothers gathered in prayer warrior formation.— JHawk (@OfficialJHawk) July 2, 2023
Well she had it covered can we admit how beautiful this woman has always been— Alleyezonme (@BackKing2018) July 2, 2023
She's proud of her chocolate globes, more power to Janelle👏👏👏— Oscars did Angela Bassett WRONG! (@LovePrecious22) July 2, 2023
I’ll literally bring whatever you ask me to bring ❤️❤️❤️— UltimateBeauty™ (@UltimateBeautyy) June 30, 2023