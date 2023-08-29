Actor/singer Quincy Brown and comedian Desi Banks battle it out with special celebrity guests to reveal contestants’ hidden talents just by looking at their shopping receipts. Presented by Walmart.
Desi puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test.
Episodes
Quincy Brown vs. Kendall Kyndall | 'Receipts'
/ 08.29.2023
B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'
/ 05.16.2023
Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'
/ 05.09.2023