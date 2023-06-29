Earlier this month, Sampha returned to the stage for a couple of intimate shows. Both sets, which took place in London and Brooklyn, gave attendees a taste of what he’s been working on behind the scenes. “Satellite business. A place to explore again,” he said about the events in an Instagram post (below). “Figure out ideas, adjust, make mistakes, learn, improvise, make new material… A safe space to play music in.”

On Wednesday (June 28), the musician extended that blessing to the world via his new single, “Spirit 2.0,” which he co-produced alongside El Guincho and Ricky Damian. “Waves will catch you, light will catch you, love will catch you, spirit gon’ catch you, travelling for hеaling, I’ve been speaking, I had to speak to myself,” Sampha can be heard singing on the vibrant effort.

Via press release, the Mercury Prize recipient explained more about the song’s subject matter. “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help. That requires real strength,” he said, before continuing, “I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking, letting go and just dancing, wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”

“Spirit 2.0” is Sampha’s first official release since his 2017 debut LP, Process, which contained 10 songs and additional contributions from Rodaidh McDonald, David Wrench, Matt Colton, Laura Groves, Pauli Lovejoy, and Kanye West, the last of whom co-wrote the album standout “Timmy’s Prayer.” Since then, he’s provided his talents for the likes of Drake, Solange, Headie One, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, and Stormzy. Check out “Spirit 2.0” for yourself.