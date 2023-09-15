Earlier today (Sept. 15), ScarLip delivered “No Statements,” which is produced by Pluto Spazzin. Keeping the same pattern as previous releases, the new single sees her spitting hard-hitting, no-frills rhymes tailor-made for the streets.

“The scar on my lip, it don’t bother me, and that’s why they look at me awkwardly, give a f**k what they say, they ain’t stoppin’ me… bet he won’t say it, say it, don’t spray it, act like you tough and get laid on the pavement, b**ch, you a goner, you here no longer…”

Now, fans are able to enjoy a matching visual for the bass-heavy offering. Matching the song’s aggressive vibes, the Bronx talent mobs heavy with her crew, takes over a prison bus, and much more throughout.

Since the release of “This Is New York” earlier this year, ScarLip has been on an absolute tear. In addition to remixes of the runaway hit, the rising star’s unique raps could be heard on songs like Shaquille O’Neal’s “Bodies Freestyle” and Swizz Beatz’s “Take ’Em Out,” the latter of which landed on the second volume of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 series. In June, she inked a deal with Epic Records, setting the stage for the next level of her career.

In an interview with BET, ScarLip spoke on earlier drops like “Foster Care” and having a platform to tell her story on wax. “It made me feel like I had a purpose, to inspire people to keep going because not only was I inspiring people, I was inspiring myself at the time,” she said of the emotionally charged cut. “I was still in the system at the time when I was sharing my poetry. I’m like, I’m gonna keep doing it because people looking up to me, they need this, so I’m gonna keep giving it to them.”

