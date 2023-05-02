Photo: Johnny Nuñez / Contributor via Getty Images and Angela Weiss / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Some of the biggest women in hip hop in the last few years have come out of The Bronx from Cardi B to Ice Spice. Next up is Scar Lip, whom Swizz Beatz just tapped for his Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP. She performed at the 2023 Met Gala last night (May 1) and stole the show. She earned praise from Cardi, a frequent Met Gala attendee.

Cardi reposted a video of Scar getting ready for the event yesterday on her Instagram Stories and shared her appreciation for the rapper. “I love her,” the “WAP” songstress wrote. When Scar saw that Cardi gave her a shoutout, she couldn’t contain her happiness. The “This Is New York” rhymer shared a video on Instagram in the moments afterward as she fell to the ground and cried tears of joy.

“Cardi B just posted me,” she said on the front steps of her house. “She inspired me. She from The Bronx, bro. I’m from The Bronx. She showed us young girls we could make it and we could be something, bro. I can’t f**king believe this s**t.”

“We did it!” Scar repeated as she jumped up and down. “My dreams just came true,” the rapper captioned the post. “Cardi B just said she loves me I can’t take this.” Watch the emotional video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Scar the star (@scar_lip)

Scar’s comment section was lit up with other hip hop heavyweights who were thrilled for the 22-year-old talent. “Love this for you!!” Latto wrote. Lola Brooke gave her congratulations with a tearing up emoji and a heart. Tony Yayo commented flame emojis, while Wack100 urged her, “KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK.”

Hopefully one day Scar can team up with Cardi and Ice Spice for a collab bigger than The Bronx itself.

