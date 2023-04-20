Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Earlier today (April 20), Funk Flex unveiled the latest episode of his HOT 97 freestyle series with Scar Lip. Donning a full Knicks outfit, the rising star continued her penchant for hard-hitting raps about NYC and why outsiders should tread carefully.

“You done f**ked wit’ the wrong one, but it’s all good, bust out the wrong gun, ’cause it’s all wood, life is like a box of chocolates covered in s**t, it’s like they never seem to warn you of how scary it gets, see, I try to understand why n**gas do the things they do, say the things they say, move the way they move, drink the way they drink, chew the way they chew, I just caught a homi’ and the bullet is the proof!”

Earlier this month, Scar Lip shocked the culture with “This Is New York,” a DMX-inspired effort that’s quickly becoming her breakout hit. Judging from a recent Instagram post (above), a remix is currently in the works with Busta Rhymes. Prior to that, she went viral with a series of poetic social media clips and the equally aggressive drill offering “Glizzy Gobbler.”

This Friday (April 21), Scar Lip will appear alongside the likes of Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, and Fivio Foreign on Swizz Beatz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP. During a sit-down with DJ Drewski, she opened up about her relationship with the Ruff Ryders alum, who is acting as executive producer for the 22-year-old’s forthcoming body of work.

Swizz has always been watching from the sidelines, supporting where he could,” she said. “He told me, ‘At this point, it’s just time for me to step in. Listen, I want to produce your next project.’ It’s like a dream come true, forreal.”

Press play on Scar Lip’s Funk Flex freestyle — and the aforementioned interview — below.

