A Black teen in Georgia was fatally shot outside of the barbershop he and his mother owned. As WSB-TV reported, 17-year-old Anthony McClain was struck by a stray bullet as he made his way outside College Park’s Da Barbas’ Lab to check on an argument.

“I’m almost 99 percent sure that he went outside to give me a call to tell me something was going on,” McClain’s mother, Norma Huff, told the local news outlet. She’d just left the shop minutes prior when she received several calls from barbers attempting to deliver the tragic news.

“The first call was from one of my barbers. He told me that something tragic had happened in the shop and that I needed to get here,” she recalled. While en route to her place of business, she got a call from another employee. “I said, ‘Please tell me, is it my child? He said, ‘Yes it is,’” said Huff. She is now attempting to begin her healing process.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” said McClain’s mother. “My child had a short life. He didn’t have a long life, but he had a full, good life.”

She continued, “I don’t know where to go from here. Just one day at a time.”

Per McClain’s cousin, a fight broke out in the barbershop‘s parking lot moments before the teen barber was killed. WSB-TV adds that the shooting occurred just as McClain walked out with intentions to protect his business. Stray bullets from the gunfire went through the front window of the grocery store next door; the shooter is still at large.

In the wake of the tragic event, McClain’s loved ones created a makeshift memorial outside the shop complete with flowers, teddy bears and candles. A vigil will be held tonight (April 4) in his honor.