Last Thursday (Dec. 15), Jim Jones and Dyce Payso paid a visit to Funk Flex for a new freestyle. Over the instrumental for Cam’ron’s S.D.E. standout “Losin’ Weight,” the Byrd Gang affiliates delivered hard-hitting bars about street life in New York City:

“I don’t care if you got a buzz or you rap too, we could have the same blood, I’ll get at you, and I don’t care if you got a gat, ’cause I be strapped too, New York City minds and I’m bringin’ Max through, and I ain’t have it growin’ up, now my wrist glowin’ up, old friends showing up, you see your boy glowin’ up, yea, chain bustin’, I ain’t never gonna tuck it, if my man f**kin’, then f**k her, I ain’t never gon’ trust her…”

Back in March, Dyce Payso liberated the well-received project Rich Off Pain 1.5, a continuation of last year’s Rich Off Pain. That project consisted of 12 songs and additional features from Buck Bundles, Dub, PJ Tha Balla, Yellow Muziik, Big Fleezy, and more. Months later, he would continue his momentum with Slime Season, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Alotta Billz, Bosslady Drama, Snoop Dinero, Doe Dolla, Storez Banga, and Lexxstasy. Slime Season also included the Jim Jones-assisted “Bling Bling,” which was rereleased earlier this month as Payso’s VL Records debut.

Meanwhile, Jones kept his fans well fed in 2022, much in part thanks to the joint efforts Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends and The Lobby Boyz with DJ Drama and Maino, respectively. Last week, the Dipset general got into the holiday spirit with the compilation 12 Days Of Xmas, an 18-track body of work with notable assists from Rayy Rayy, Rah Swish, and more. Press play on Jim Jones and Dyce Payso’s Funk Flex freestyle below.