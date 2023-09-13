On Tuesday (Sept. 12), five former Memphis police officers were hit with federal criminal charges in connection with the beating and death of Tyre Nichols back in January. Along with their legal counsel, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith appeared in U.S. District Court to face a four-count indictment that includes deprivation of rights under the color of law and failure to provide proper medical aid, both of which could equate to life in prison. The remaining counts, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and obstruction of justice, are punishable by up to 20 years.

“The country watched in horror as Mr. Nichols was kicked, punched, tased, and pepper sprayed,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a video statement shared during the court hearing. “We all heard Mr. Nichols cry out for his mother and say, ‘I’m just trying to go home.’ We allege that the defendants charged today willfully deprived Tyre Nichols of his constitutional rights and that their actions resulted in his death. Tyre Nichols should be alive today.”