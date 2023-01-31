On Monday (Jan. 30), Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat released an official statement in regard to Tyre Nichols‘ death. As the statement reads, three of the department’s employees — EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker — have been fired after failing to “conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols on the night that he was brutally beaten during a traffic stop:

“After concluding our internal investigation, it was determined that EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge, and Lt. Whitaker violated numerous MFD policies and protocols. As a result, EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge, and Lt. Whitaker have been terminated from the Memphis Fire Department.”

The statement continues: “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department, and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the Memphis Fire Department provide daily in our community.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, protests have been underway since footage from Nichols’ detainment was released to the public on Friday (Jan. 27), revealing shocking moments of an assault that resulted in second-degree murder charges for five of the officers directly involved. During a press conference, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, called for her family’s supporters to remain nonviolent:

“I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,” she expressed through a megaphone in front of a packed crowd. “I don’t want us burning up our cities [and] tearing up the streets because that is not what my son stood for. And if you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully. You can get your point across, but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people. Because we do have to live in them… I appreciate each and every one of you for being here and supporting my son.”