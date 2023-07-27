Months after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, at the hands of law enforcement, another federal investigation has been launched against the Memphis Police Department.

On Thursday (July 27), the Justice Department announced a civil rights probe into the city and its police force, per CNN. “The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. According to the outlet, the investigation seeks to determine if there are systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law by the police department.

“I know this community is still hurting after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta stated. “At the Justice Department, we are committed to using all our tools to help ensure that Memphis residents have a safe community and can trust in the actions of law enforcement.”

The probe comes after an incident involving Nichols and multiple police officers on Jan. 7. That day, the 29-year-old was attacked by law enforcement following a traffic stop and a brief foot chance. Footage later released showed five policemen repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols. After the assault, first responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he passed away three days later.

Nearly a week afterward, the DOJ and FBI launched a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death. That probe is separate from the one announced by the department this month. Since Nichols’ passing, the officers involved were charged and arraigned for second-degree murder, among other charges. The city also began an investigation and found several members of the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department to have reported roles in Nichols’ death. On April 19, Nichols’ family filed a civil suit against everyone believed to be involved in his fatal attack.