Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Tyre Nichols’ family is taking action against everyone deemed responsible for his death.

Today (April 19), lawyers for the 29-year-old’s relatives filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Memphis, its police department, Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, and the officers charged in Nichols’ case. However, the suit did not disclose the dollar amount sought after.

The complaint alleges Nichols’ attack was the direct result of “the unconstitutional policies, practices, customs, and deliberate indifference of the City of Memphis and Chief Davis,” according to CNN. In the suit, the beating of Nichols was compared to the horrific 1955 killing of Emmett Till. Authorities involved in the assault were described as a “modern-day lynch mob.”

Three months before the suit was filed, Nichols, a Black man, encountered law enforcement during a traffic stop. The 29-year-old was handcuffed by police. As seen on bodycam footage, multiple officers then repeatedly punched and kicked him.

Nichols was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries three days later. After the police department conducted an internal investigation, five cops were placed on leave. Later on, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, and Tadarrius Bean were charged with second-degree murder.

The ex-cops also face counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. In February 2023, the former law enforcement members appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. The City of Memphis completed its investigation in the weeks that followed. It charged several members of the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department for their reported roles in Nichols death. The Department of Justice launched its case afterward and is ongoing. 

On March 24, four out of the five ex-policemen charged in Nichols’ case were decertified by the Tennessee Commission panel, meaning they can no longer work in the state as a member of law enforcement. The fifth former cop has not yet had his hearing.

