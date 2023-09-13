On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Akon announced “The Superfan Tour,” which will see him hitting up several cities in the United States and Canada. It kicks off in Atlanta, GA this November and will come to a close the following month. As an official press release confirmed, attendees will enjoy a wealth of Akon’s hits from the past 20 years.

Back in 2019, Akon liberated his most recent full-length LP, Akonda, which consisted of 10 cuts with assists from Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Skales, and Afro B. Since then, the Senegalese-American talent remained on the radar via EPs like Ain’t No Peace, TT Freak, and Afro Freak, the last of which arrived in August with eight songs and contributions from Jahvor, Nektunez, and AMIRROR.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Akon spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about his career beginnings, which included a rejection from Universal Music Group. Undeterred, he continued his grind until someone else came up with an even better deal.

“With the success of T-Pain, that’s when I doubled back to try and do a direct deal with Universal again. That’s when Marilyn Winter told me what I’m asking for, nobody would give it to me,” he explained. “That’s when I met with Jimmy [Iovine]. I already had my full portfolio out, he knew what it was. He said, ‘Listen, this is what you’re worth. This is what we want to give you. We want to do the deal here.’ It was double what I wanted.” Check out Akon’s upcoming tour schedule below.

“The Superfan Tour” dates:

Nov. 2: Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Nov. 3: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Nov. 5: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Nov. 7: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Nov. 12: Boston, MA — House of Blues

Nov. 13: New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Nov. 15: Toronto, ON — REBEL

Nov. 16: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Nov. 17: Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

Nov. 19: Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

Nov. 29: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Nov. 30: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Dec. 3: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Dec. 7: Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Dec. 10: Dallas, TX — House of Blues