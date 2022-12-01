Today (Dec. 2), Akon marks his big return with TT Freak, a seven-song dive into Afro and pop elements with notable assists from Nektunez and Konvict Kulture rising star Amirror. In addition to the new EP, REVOLT is excited to premiere a new visual from said project for its title track, an immediately infectious cut that’s dedicated to women on TikTok. The minute-and-a-half play features production from Dawty Music, Neo, and John Mamann and is lined with melodic bars about living it up with your special someone:

“Yeah, my chick, she’s hot s**t, the type of girl you cannot get, if you ever, ever, ever come around, tryna shoot your shot, I’ma block it, you know the time, clock it, whine and grind, drop it, I tried to tell that h**, she way too fine, stop it, you a TikTok freak, freak, freak, freak, freak…”

The accompanying clip for “TT Freak” is a collaboration between director JakeTheShooter and hoo.be, a “creator-first, invite-only” platform that allows users to bring all of their social media content to a single place. The visual brings viewers into Akon’s world with shots of the legendary artist recording himself breaking out some serious dance moves, showing off his lavish residence and high-end cars, and hitting a venue at nighttime to perform in front of a packed crowd. TikTok star Markell Washington also appears among the cameos to create a viral moment with the “Smack That” talent.

Akon explained to REVOLT what inspired the creation of “TT Freak” and his aforementioned EP:

“My idea behind ‘TT Freak’ was to create a song that will be relevant to today’s generation, especially seeing how my catalogue has been streaming on TikTok. I believe this EP will create a new model of sharing and collaborating music with social platforms.”

Check it all out below.