The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 saw many Trump supporters violently fighting back against Capitol Police officers who were working to defend the building and the elected officials inside. One of those rioters, former Boston Police officer Joseph Fisher, was charged today (March 30) for his role in the incident.

Court records show that Fisher faces eight counts in total for his actions, including felony charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. According to the FBI affidavit obtained by NBC News, Fisher was “wearing a beanie with the logos of several Boston sports teams,” which helped identify where he could possibly hail from. A current Boston Police officer knew Fisher and was able to point him out to authorities. His presence at the events on Jan. 6 was corroborated by cell phone records showing he was inside the Capitol on that day. In one video, Fisher threw a chair at an officer who was pepper sprayed by another rioter.

Fisher was a familiar face to some in his local community before the attack. In 2012, he was the subject of a Boston Herald story about the bond between K-9s and their handlers. He was reportedly also present at a 2013 press conference as police searched for the Boston Marathon bomber. And in 2019, he appeared on the Oxygen true crime series “Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice” as a law enforcement expert. See him in the clip below.

The ex-police officer is one of approximately 1,000 people who have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. That number is only likely to grow in the coming years before the statute of limitations on most of the crimes expires in 2026.