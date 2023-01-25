Colin Kaepernick’s new three-part true crime docuseries, which premieres on Hulu Friday, Feb. 3, tells the story of alleged corruption and cover-up that happened at a police department in a small California town after the deadly hotel shooting of Jorge Ramirez, Jr. — a beloved father and son.

In September of 2013, Ramirez was shot and killed by Bakersfield police officers outside of a Four Points Sheraton hotel while reportedly working as an off-the-books informant, according to KGET-TV. No officers were charged in connection with the shooting, according to ABC 23. Later on in the investigation, it was revealed that Detectives Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara were the ones involved in making Ramirez an informant.

A synopsis of “Killing County” reads, “In Bakersfield, deep in California’s heartland, things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It’s a story of twists and turns, corruption and cover up. Who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?”

The docuseries, which is executive produced by Kaepernick and ABC News Studios, is narrated by actor André Holland as he explores the distrust felt among Ramirez’s family as they fight for justice and other families in the area.

“A true crime thriller we made set in Kevin McCarthy’s district. The highest homicide rate. The most crime. The most police executions. Welcome to Killing County,” the former NFL star wrote in a social media post alongside a video of the trailer.

You can watch the full trailer below: