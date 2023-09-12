Akon has shared his secret to staying rich.

The R&B legend recently made an appearance on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, where he revealed that his stinginess is what keeps him financially stable. “Listen, you want to stay rich? Stay stingy. I’m the stingiest muthaf**ka on the planet,” Akon said. “Any person of my caliber is not flying commercial. These dudes [are] flying jets all day. I attempted to own a jet. That s**t lasted six months. I sold that muthaf**ka so fast. You have no idea.”

The “Locked Up” hitmaker continued, “Buy some hours and use it only when necessary. And most of the time, use it as a way of negotiation. Let that be a part of your strategy to the money. But whatever you do, do not own a jet. Bro, owning a jet, you’re spending at least $2-3 million a year just on upkeep. You spend more on the maintenance than the actual jet costs.”

He added, “This is the advice I gave everybody — the money that you have now has to last you a lifetime. The moment you think about it that way… the way you manage everything is going to be different. Even if I only had $100,000 in my account, I look at it like, ‘Okay, this has to last me for a lifetime.’ The moment you think about it like that, you never going to be broke, ever.” Check out the full episode below.