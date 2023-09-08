On Thursday (Sept. 7), The Blast revealed that they obtained the birth certificate for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child, who they report came into the world on Aug. 1 in LA’s Cedar Sinai Hospital. According to the outlet, Riot Rose Mayers is the name of the baby boy, which may or may not have been inspired by Rocky‘s latest single with Pharrell Williams.

As previously reported by REVOLT, TMZ claimed that the couple’s latest bundle of joy arrived Aug. 3. They also shared video footage of their reporter congratulating Rocky and inquiring about what the name might be. “Coming soon,” he said with a wide smile before driving off.

Back in May 2022, Rihanna gave birth to their first son, who was named RZA Athelston Mayers. Speaking to CNN, the Wu-Tang icon expressed his appreciation for the beautiful gesture. “[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” RZA said. “It’s an honor and I salute her, and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

This past February, Rihanna revealed that they had a second baby on the way during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. Notably, the moment marked the first time an artist performed on NFL’s grand stage while pregnant.

In a 2022 interview with Dazed & Confused, Rocky spoke on how he planned to raise his kids. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he explained. “I actually love to watch cartoons. I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig,’ and ‘Baby Shark.’ I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”