On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Quavo dropped off a new video for “Galaxy,” which is produced by Alex Lustig and Pooh Beatz. The track sees the Quality Control-signed talent rapping about getting money and enjoying life with a special someone.

“This the feelin’ I get when I cop the Mercedes and I wanna splurge on my lady, 100 racks, and I got it all cash, and I came out the trap and they look at me crazy, I’m drippin’ like I’m finna go to the Met, I hit it and she stole my gallery sweats, in the Maybach, she giving me neck, get out the car, she lookin’ a mess, look at me, I am the catch, I ask a b**ch and she said ‘Yes,’ We 20 deep on the island, missing my blood, my dog, my flesh…”

Directed by Keemotion, the accompanying clip brings viewers to the Dominican Republic. While there, Quavo takes a walk through the city streets, enjoys a game of soccer with local kids, and spends a fulfilling day with a beautiful woman.