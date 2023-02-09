Scooter Braun’s South Korean entertainment company HYBE America bought Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee’s Atlanta-based entertainment company Quality Control Media Holdings in a $320 million deal in stocks and cash.

Quality Control, a company which covers music, sports, film, and television, is home to successful superstars like Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, and more. Scooter Braun’s portfolio includes SB Projects, which is the management home to Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Migos member Quavo, The Kid Laroi, and others.

“I am so proud and honored to have Coach and P join Bang and myself as our partners,” Braun, who is HYBE America’s CEO, said in a press release. “QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture. I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said: ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality. It’s important to my team and me that P and Coach continue to have the freedom, and now our global resources, to continue to do what they do best; facilitate and nurture great art and culture.”

Thomas, CEO of Quality Control, continued, “HYBE are perfect partners for Quality Control as we come together to take our story and work global. All of HYBE’s leaders are entrepreneurs with phenomenal, combined history finding talent and taking it to the highest levels. Taking QC worldwide requires key partners like this who understand building something from the bottom and aiming sky high. It matters to us greatly their grasp of culture and acutely seeing what QC has built and the limitless path of where it can go. QC and HYBE both [having] an existing relationship with the Universal Music Group family of companies makes this seamless. We have so much gratitude to the whole QC family of artists and without them, this wouldn’t be possible. This partnership will create a global platform for our artists, which has been our goal since day one for them.”

“P and I are ecstatic about this partnership with Scooter and HYBE and are confident they can get us to our global ambitions we’ve had in our scope since the beginning of our company, as nothing means more than our artists impacting worldwide. Over many years, Scooter and I have cultivated real trust and a common way of looking at the world and culture. An added bonus of this partnership is the fact that both QC and HYBE have existing relationships with the UMG family and that will create an easy flow that will benefit the artists. The artists of QC are our focus and their best interests will be incredibly supported with this partnership,” COO of Quality Control Lee added.

The trio took to Instagram to share their excitement. See related posts below:

