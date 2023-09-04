Drake continues to deliver meme-worthy moments during his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which touched down in Las Vegas for two nights and is gearing up for Glendale on Tuesday (Sept. 5). In a fan-recorded video that was shared earlier today (Sept. 4), Drake could be heard waxing poetic about his relationship status.

“I’m so glad I’m single on this tour ’cause I just don’t have to feel guilty at all,” he told a cheering crowd. “Imagine if I was like married or some s**t and girls was just hittin’ me in the face with t**ty assaults every night and s**t. How would I go home and explain that to everybody?”

He closed his speech by making it clear that he’s looking to meet someone new. “I’m so glad I’m single. Ready to mingle, by the way!” Drizzy declared.

The footage comes after reports that Drake gave a random fan $50,000 after it was revealed the concertgoer used cash meant for purchasing furniture to pay for tickets. “My manager is my DJ, right? Is he over there? He’s right there? You know what? My man, [for] your furniture money, I’mma give you 50 bands tonight ’cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight,” the rapper said onstage.

“Listen! This what life is about,” he added while speaking to the Sin City attendees. “I’m tryna teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you is going through. And the same way I just did what I did, I want you to open up your heart up for a second and turn to somebody that you do not know and just give them some love and give them a compliment. I want you to make somebody’s night in Las Vegas tonight.”