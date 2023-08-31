On Wednesday (Aug. 30), the world looked to the skies to get a glimpse of the rare super blue moon — a moment that won’t return until 2037. In celebration of the special moment, Coi Leray decided to provide a soundtrack to the lunar vibes by unveiling a new EP titled Blue Moon, complete with five tracks for fans to enjoy.

In addition, the Jersey-based talent liberated a visual for the standout “Isabel Morant,” which is produced by Mathking64 and Rocketboy and sees her flexing about wealth, success, and besting certain competitors.

“Yeah I’m on they a**, hop up on that couch and roll up Latto out the bag, I don’t need a stylist, they can’t f**k with Coi Leray, tried to count me out, and now I’m big as Trippie Redd, woo, I hope I don’t crash, scrapin’ up the rim up on that sidewalk, ride it fast, I can’t wait to pour up and cook up, up in that lab, this that brand new ring, Denim Tears, LV tags…”

Directed by Michael Vincent, the clip for “Isabel Morant” shows Leray getting in a bathtub before finding herself swimming in deep waters. She can also be spotted fully draped in glitter in front of a blue moon and raging with a mob of supporters.

Back in June, Leray dropped off her sophomore LP, COI, a 16-song body of work with collaborations alongside David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, Skillibeng, and the late James Brown. The project was led by the singles “Players,” “Bops,” “My Body,” and “Run It Up.” She’s also made recent appearances on notable cuts like Dave East’s “Sex So Good,” Roy Woods’ “Hate Me,” Metro Boomin’s “Self Love,” RAYE’s “Flip A Switch. (Remix),” and OhGeesy’s “Better Together.” Press play on both Blue Moon and the video for “Isabel Morant” below.