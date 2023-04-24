Photo: Cover art for RAYE’s “Flip A Switch. (Remix)”
By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

RAYE officially unveiled her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, at the top of February. The project represented a special milestone, as it marked the first time the South London-bred hitmaker put out her own body of work independently. My 21st Century Blues was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike Sabath and included just two features from Mahalia and 070 Shake across 15 total tracks.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old returned with the official remix of “Flip A Switch.” from the project. The upgraded track boasts a new appearance from Coi Leray, who adds her own twist with her freshly added verse:

“Bad b**ches break hearts, all-black Patek watch, swervin’ through London, we got stars in the race cars/ Diamonds look like Cape Cod, we attach the switch if they come and try to take ours, we got pretty b**ch energy, that’s why they hate us/ Guns up for the real ones, let that s**t bust, tell ’em they dead if they callin’, I can’t pick up/ 30 in the Birkin, it’s a stickup, climb to the tip, he wanna cuff it/ It’s a U.S. ting, better hope it come fit, C-O-I, he said, ‘Coi Leray, you lit'”

Outside of her own releases, the “Black Mascara.” singer can also be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “You Can’t Change Me” by David Guetta, “Midnight Strikes” by Amorphous, “WYS” by Tion Wayne, “Waterfall” by Disclosure, “I Don’t Want You” by Riton, “Go Girl” by Miraa May, and others.

Leray’s last full-length release was her Trendsetter album in April 2022, which boasted 20 records and included features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav, and more. Since then, she stayed connected with fans by dropping off loose singles like “Players,” “Wasted,” and “Fly Sh!t.”

Be sure to press play on RAYE’s brand new “Flip A Switch. (Remix)” featuring Coi Leray down below.

