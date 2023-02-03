Today (Feb. 3), RAYE has officially unveiled her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues. The project represents a special milestone, as it marks the first time the London-bred hitmaker is putting out her own body of work independently. My 21st Century Blues was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike Sabath and includes just two features from Mahalia and 070 Shake across 15 total tracks. Leading the way was her viral hit “Escapism.,” which is a song about the reality of spiraling after a bad breakup:
“A little context if you care to listen, I find myself in a s**t position/ The man that I love sat me down last night and he told me that it’s over, dumb decision/ And I don’t wanna feel how my heart is rippin’, in fact, I don’t wanna feel, so I stick to sippin’/ And I’m out on the town with a simple mission, in my little black dress and this s**t is sittin’/ Just a heart broke b**ch, high heels six inch”
Outside of her own releases, the “Black Mascara.” singer can also be heard lending her vocals to recent collaborations like “You Can’t Change Me” by David Guetta, “Midnight Strikes” by Amorphous, “WYS” by Tion Wayne, “Waterfall” by Disclosure, “I Don’t Want You” by Riton, “Go Girl” by Miraa May, and others.
Be sure to check out RAYE’s brand new My 21st Century Blues album down below.