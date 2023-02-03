Today (Feb. 3), RAYE has officially unveiled her long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues. The project represents a special milestone, as it marks the first time the London-bred hitmaker is putting out her own body of work independently. My 21st Century Blues was executive produced by frequent collaborator Mike Sabath and includes just two features from Mahalia and 070 Shake across 15 total tracks. Leading the way was her viral hit “Escapism.,” which is a song about the reality of spiraling after a bad breakup:

“A little context if you care to listen, I find myself in a s**t position/ The man that I love sat me down last night and he told me that it’s over, dumb decision/ And I don’t wanna feel how my heart is rippin’, in fact, I don’t wanna feel, so I stick to sippin’/ And I’m out on the town with a simple mission, in my little black dress and this s**t is sittin’/ Just a heart broke b**ch, high heels six inch”

“My 21st Century Blues. My debut album ,” RAYE shared about the project via press release. “My ugly, complex, beautiful mosaic formed from broken pieces of glass from the last seven years of my life. This music is my medicine, my anxieties, traumas, and unfiltered thoughts. The music on this record empowered me to face my demons and has accompanied me through my bluest blues, crafted unapologetically and fearlessly with love and tears.”