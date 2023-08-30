On Tuesday (Aug. 29), the leaders of Santa Clara, CA decided to bestow Beyoncé with the title of honorary mayor in celebration of her “Renaissance World Tour,” which makes a stop in the city later today (Aug. 30). The Bay Area location gave Taylor Swift the same honor back in July.

“We are going to present Beyoncé or her representative with a key to the city,” said Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor in an interview with ABC 7. “It’s really a testament to what she’s done and the iconic presence that she’s had, not only with the young girls in our community, but what she does in her philanthropic activities. She gives back.”

The outlet also spoke with Discover Santa Clara CEO Christine Lawson, who explained Bey’s direct impact to the area as a result of her pending concert. “Our hotels are close to [or] at maximum capacity, and we’ve seen average rate lifts thus far around $50 higher than we would this time of year if there were no big name like Beyoncé in the city,” she confirmed.