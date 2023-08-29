On Monday (Aug. 28), AUGUST 08‘s mother, Dena, shared the unfortunate news of her son’s tragic passing. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, songwriter, musician, and mentor, Ray Davon Jacobs,” her message read. “He will continue to blossom and spread love through his music.”

In response, many of AUGUST 08’s music peers took to the comments section under recent Instagram posts to pay tribute. “You was one the best ever, bro. RIP,” said veteran director Calmatic. “Rest in peace. Heartbreaking news. Extending love and prayers,” replied fellow songwriter Bibi Bourelly. Some, including REASON and Big Sean, spread their love to the late talent using heart and dove emojis.

AUGUST’s sister Blackie also posted a heartfelt open letter to her sibling. “As we all try to press through, understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose. I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance,” she stated. “He was able to travel the world and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician. I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is… Please keep us uplifted.”