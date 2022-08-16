By Regina Cho
  /  08.16.2022

Over the weekend, August 08 unveiled his Seasick album, which compiles his Towards the Sun EP with the Towards The Moon follow-up project. Across 16 tracks, Seasick includes features from Schoolboy Q, Joji, and Jhené Aiko and boasts previously well-received tracks like “500 Days,” “Keep Me Around,” and “Water Sign.” Today (Aug. 16), he keeps the momentum flowing by sharing a new performance of “Minivan,” the album’s outro. Backed by a full live band, the visual sees August soulfully singing about reflecting on a closed chapter:

I can see your old house from here, doesn’t feel the same without you near/ We used to chase down stars in the dead of night, drinking E&J blowing on a Paradise/ I can see your old house from here, remember when we used to wake the neighbors up/ Turned the projects to a damn nightclub and we laughed about it on the next day/ How they shot it up but we got away but we swore we never would grow up/ Let’s go back to when we lost our house and the minivan/ Take me back to when we were younger

Back in February, August shared another memorable live jam session that included “Keep Me Around.” “[The song] speaks to the willingly complicated dynamic in relationships,” August said. “That beautifully painful confusion. That piece of fear we all have as we dive into trusting someone new, even though we know, with every fiber of our being, that we could be either hurt or fall madly in love. I wanted to express each side and feel every feeling. As I take my steps to grow, this song speaks to the journey to happiness.”

Be sure to press play on August 08’s brand new performance of “Minivan” from his Seasick project down below

Doe Boy and G Herbo "SET IT OFF" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.16.2022

The LOX return with new visual for "Terminator LOX"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.16.2022
