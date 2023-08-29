On Friday (Aug. 25), Miguel provided his fans with an intimate concert in Los Angeles, where he delivered live renditions of new music from his forthcoming LP, VISCERA. One of the more shocking moments came when the singer executed a back suspension, which is when a person is lifted into the air by hooks inserted into the actual flesh. In clips shared on social media, Miguel could be seen hanging above the stage in the midst of the extreme act.

After plenty of speculation across the internet, Miguel shared a couple of Instagram images on Monday (Aug. 28), including one that showed his back injuries from the hooks’ insertion. Another snap revealed a bloodied tank top that he wore for the rest of his set. “What is your relationship to pain? What is your relationship to change?” he asked his followers in the post’s description.