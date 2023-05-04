Photo: Cover art for Miguel’s “Give It To Me” single
By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

After taking some time off for a brief hiatus, Miguel is officially back on the music scene and preparing to take over the summer. This past Monday (May 1), the R&B veteran returned with “Give It To Me,” his first follow-up to 2021’s Art Dealer Chic 4. The new Scoop Deville-produced single takes sonic risks with its echoing bass and Miguel’s striking lyrics:

“I want what you got, what you got, would you give that something? Whoa, you’ve been so tied up in your mind these days, I know/ A sweet distraction might be what you need to glow, your body on inferno, inferno, my mind, but you deserve to let go, to let go, to let yourself unwind/ ‘Cause you lit, I’m lit, we lit, and I’m ready to fly/ You lit, I’m lit, we lit, and I’m ready to fly”

Prior to Art Dealer Chic 4 was Miguel’s last full-length album, War & Leisure, released back in 2017. That body of work featured contributions from Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, J. Cole, and Salaam Remi. The critically acclaimed LP landed within the top 10 on the Billboard 200, eventually earning him a Gold plaque.

In a previous interview, the “Sure Thing” singer shared some honest words of reflection about how he’s feeling about his career and the music landscape. “It’s easier to express yourself today. There’s so many ways to do it, but there are more repercussions today, and the reception isn’t always good,” he said. “Some of my songs that I put out into the world 10 years ago wouldn’t surface today. ‘How Many Drinks’ is a great song that people loved, but would I release it today? Probably not.”

Be sure to press play on Miguel’s brand new “Give It To Me” single down below.

