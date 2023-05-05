Photo: Jean Baptiste LaCroix/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.05.2023

On Wednesday (May 3), Billboard announced that Miguel‘s “Sure Thing” broke the record for the most weeks spent on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. As of their latest update, the single managed to land on said chart for the 76th time, a touch longer than Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” the previous title holder.

“I’m glad that ‘Sure Thing’ still connects and resonates with a new audience and that they feel what I’ve always felt with this song,” the singer said to Billboard in response to the news. “More than anything, this achievement is a wild reminder of how things — all across the board — can cycle back into cultural relevance.”

“Sure Thing” was a standout from Miguel’s debut LP, All I Want Is You, a 13-song body of work with a single assist from J. Cole. Despite a slow start, the project became a sleeper hit and eventually earned the Cali talent a platinum certification. Since that release, Miguel kept his fans fed with equally dope albums like Kaleidoscope Dream and Wildheart. His most recent full-length effort, 2017’s War & Leisure, boasted collaborations alongside Cole, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Quiñ, Kali Uchis, and Salaam Remi across 12 tracks.

As previously reported by REVOLT, April saw Miguel marking his return to wax with a new single titled “Give It To Me,” a Scoop DeVille-produced number that’s sure to get dance floors and bedrooms going with its titillating subject matter.

“Whoa, you’ve been so tied up in your mind these days, I know, a sweet distraction might be what you need to glow, your body on inferno, inferno, your mind on my, my, my, but you deserve to let go…”

If you missed it, you can check out “Give It To Me” here. Hopefully, a new body of work isn’t too far into the distance.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Khalid joins Toosii for new "Favorite Song (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Miguel
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chris Brown gets active in new "Talm' Bout" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

Khalid joins Toosii for new "Favorite Song (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Keke Palmer reveals 'Big Boss' tracklist and movie release date

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Miguel releases new "Give It To Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Coco Jones decides to "Double Back" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Kandi Burruss inches closer to EGOT status with Emmy and Tony nominations

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx breaks silence weeks after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical condition

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Jamie Foxx's continuing recovery from a health scare has Twitter showing love to his best entertainment moments

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz drops off black-and-white visual for "ROLLING STONE"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

BJ The Chicago Kid releases new "Forgot Your Name" single

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Brent Faiyaz officially announces “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023
View More

Trending
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Interviews

Benaisha Poole-Watson had to eliminate the noise to become the real estate mogul she is today

In part two of REVOLT’s Financial Literacy Month exclusive with Benaisha Poole-Watson, the real estate mogul discusses running her own bank, removing the overlay that holds Black buyers back and the importance of having a mentor. Read up!

By Kiara Byrd
  /  04.28.2023
View More