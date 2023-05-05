On Wednesday (May 3), Billboard announced that Miguel‘s “Sure Thing” broke the record for the most weeks spent on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. As of their latest update, the single managed to land on said chart for the 76th time, a touch longer than Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” the previous title holder.
“I’m glad that ‘Sure Thing’ still connects and resonates with a new audience and that they feel what I’ve always felt with this song,” the singer said to Billboard in response to the news. “More than anything, this achievement is a wild reminder of how things — all across the board — can cycle back into cultural relevance.”
“Sure Thing” was a standout from Miguel’s debut LP, All I Want Is You, a 13-song body of work with a single assist from J. Cole. Despite a slow start, the project became a sleeper hit and eventually earned the Cali talent a platinum certification. Since that release, Miguel kept his fans fed with equally dope albums like Kaleidoscope Dream and Wildheart. His most recent full-length effort, 2017’s War & Leisure, boasted collaborations alongside Cole, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Quiñ, Kali Uchis, and Salaam Remi across 12 tracks.
As previously reported by REVOLT, April saw Miguel marking his return to wax with a new single titled “Give It To Me,” a Scoop DeVille-produced number that’s sure to get dance floors and bedrooms going with its titillating subject matter.
“Whoa, you’ve been so tied up in your mind these days, I know, a sweet distraction might be what you need to glow, your body on inferno, inferno, your mind on my, my, my, but you deserve to let go…”
If you missed it, you can check out “Give It To Me” here. Hopefully, a new body of work isn’t too far into the distance.
