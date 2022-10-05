Another celebrity divorce was recently announced, adding to the sad and heartbreaking trend. Nazanin Mandi, the wife of Miguel, has filed for a divorce after three years of marriage and almost 20 years together.

People reported on Tuesday (Oct. 4) that Mandi filed the paperwork in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. The 36-year-old model cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the breakup and asked that their assets and properties be divided equally, per their prenuptial agreement.

Last week, Mandi posted a series of selfies on Instagram reflecting on her present state of reflection. “On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self … she’s still in there,” she wrote. “And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants, and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this.”

In February, REVOLT reported the couple’s reconciliation after announcing their separation five months prior. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mandi wrote: “Heal the root, so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us.” Miguel also shared the same photos with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us. -Pimentel’s.”

Last year, the couple of almost two decades announced, via a representative, their initial separation to People, saying: “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.” After dating for 10 years, the couple got engaged in 2016 and married at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in Nov. 2018. They do not have any children together.

Neither Mandi nor Miguel have not spoken publicly about their pending divorce.

Check out Mandi and Miguel’s Instagram posts below:

