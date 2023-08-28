Donald Trump has reportedly found a way to cash in on his recent arrest. According to POLITICO, a spokesperson representing his 2024 presidential run claimed that they’ve generated $7.1 million off his now-infamous mugshot, which was taken after turning himself in to authorities at Fulton County Jail last Thursday (Aug. 24). Of that figure, $4.18 million was said to have been collected on Saturday (Aug. 26) alone.

On Trump‘s official store, several items, including shirts, mugs, and car stickers, can be seen bearing said mugshot along with the words, “Never surrender.” The universally polarizing red cap with “Make America Great Again” letters in white also remains for sale.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump is facing the fourth indictment of his career with new charges stemming from alleged attempts to illegally change the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In response, the 77-year-old businessman denied that he’d done anything wrong.

“At the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was arrested despite having committed no crime. The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and election interference,” he stated in a message on his official website that refers to the current head of state as “Crooked Joe Biden.” He also compared his short stint in custody to “the lion’s den” while asking for donations to his campaign.

Earlier this month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing the case against Trump and his constituents, sent an email to county leaders — one that included a racially obscene threat that she received from an unknown source. “I am sending to you in case you are unclear on what I and my staff have come accustomed to over the last 2 ½ years,” she wrote, as reported by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job.”