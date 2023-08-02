On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Donald Trump was hit with a new indictment by a grand jury over accusations of trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election — one that saw him lose to Joe Biden. Consisting of four counts across 45 pages, said charges include conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiring against people’s civil right to have their vote counted. The maximum prison sentence the former president can potentially receive is 20 years.

“The attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Special Counsel Jack Smith during a news conference (below). “As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies — lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government.” Not long after, Trump took to his Truth Social app to deny the accusations, describing the entire situation as “prosecutorial misconduct.”