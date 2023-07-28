The College Board is making their stance known that they disagree that slavery benefited African Americans.

On Thursday (July 27), the organization released a statement on the topic after one of its courses was compared to Florida’s new curriculum on Black history. “We resolutely disagree with the notion that enslavement was in any way a beneficial, productive, or useful experience for African Americans,” the College Board told CNN. “Unequivocally, slavery was an atrocity that cannot be justified by examples of African Americans’ agency and resistance during their enslavement.”

The board’s comments on the comparison came after Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted a picture of the organization’s AP African American studies about slavery. “Remember when Florida wouldn’t allow that AP African American Studies course because it focused too much on CRT and not enough on history, and the White House lost its mind? Well, here is one of the standards considered ‘essential knowledge,'” he wrote.