Victor is led by the tracks “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” with Thundercat and Maeta, “$WISH” with G-Eazy and Chance The Rapper, and “Eastside Girl,” the last of which was released back in July and features an assist from Ty Dolla $ign. “Where your momma stay? What’s your daddy gang bang? Where your Benz parked at? What’s your girlfriend’s name? Is she comin’ quick? Look like she tryna get saved, put it on my face, wanna know how it taste,” the duo sing on the genre-bending effort.

Back in 2017, Mensa liberated his debut album, The Autobiography, a 15-song effort with contributions from Weezer, Pharrell Williams, Syd, The-Dream, Chief Keef, Pusha T, and more. Since then, the Roc Nation signee remained on the radar via notable EPs like HOOLIGANS, V TAPE, and Vino Valentino. In 2019, he and his 93PUNX collective delivered a self-titled effort that showcased the “Orange Soda” talent’s alternative side.

This Saturday (Aug. 26), Mensa and Chance will take to the stage at the Barclays Center to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their classic projects INNANETAPE and Acid Rap, respectively. Following that, the Windy City duo will bring the celebration to the Kia Forum on Sept. 21. Check out the full trailer for that below.