Back in 2021, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced his next body of work, Off The Grid, his first since the critically acclaimed 2015 mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch). Since then, the billionaire mogul kept clubs at full capacity with dope cuts like “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, “Sex In The Porsche” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and “Act Bad” with City Girls and Fabolous. The decorated artist and producer’s contributions could also be heard on songs by the likes of Benny The Butcher, Jozzy, Giggs, and son King Combs.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Diddy revealed that he is finally ready to deliver his aforementioned LP to the streets. In a cinematic trailer, viewers were able to get a glimpse into the making of the full-length effort, which is officially titled The Love Album: Off The Grid.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is, why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” he asked in the roughly four-minute clip. “My heart has been broken. I still got that question of, like, am I gonna love again?”