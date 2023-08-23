REVOLT’s “Black Girl Stuff” partnership with Amazon Live is turning the tables to specifically cater to men with a new venture called “Black Guy Stuff.”

Back in May, REVOLT teamed up with Amazon Live to create a shoppable series in collaboration with “Black Girl Stuff,” and it’s since been hosted by Britt Hall, Brii Renee, Tori Brixx and correspondent Kennedy Rue. As a result, customers on the e-commerce platform have been able to shop ’til they drop with the network.

“The multi-platform media company from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that delivers a notable slate of original shows and premium programming featuring the biggest names in hip hop. Customers can currently watch exclusive live content from Tastemade, including new shoppable episodes of fan-favorites ‘Struggle Meals’ and ‘Weekend Refresh’ … customers can shop live while watching exclusive content from REVOLT, including new shoppable episodes of ‘Black Girl Stuff,’ the female-driven talk show,” a spokesperson from Amazon Live announced during its NewFront season.

Since Amazon Live joining forces with “Black Girl Stuff” has become a huge success, REVOLT decided to expand the franchise and have the next five episodes lean toward the male audience. “Black Guy Stuff” will be hosted by Fly Guy DC and Tray Bills.

Below is a list of the themes and airing schedules of the upcoming episodes — each about 15 minutes long — where the hosts will kickback and talk through their favorite products in men’s fashion, home décor, skincare and lots more. Check it out:

Episode 1: Get Ripped! — Aug. 24

This episode will highlight the latest and greatest offerings in fitness, which will include products like push up boards, adjustable dumbbells, workout gloves, smart jump ropes, silicone water bottles, door frame pull up bars, ab rollers, sauna suits, power tower stations, and men’s yoga mats.

Episode 2: Men’s Fashion — Sept. 7

For the men who love to dress, items from brands like Nike, Amazon Basics, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren Polo, Ray Ban, Reebok, Adidas, Levis, Space Jam, Hanes, and more will be showcased in this show.

Episode 3: Extreme Mancave Makeover — Sept. 21

This episode is set to show off the essentials for male retreats. Some items will include a wearable neck fan, whiskey stones, sound bar, air purifier, Playstation sign, theater surround sound system, hood charades game, sports shoe neon sign, mini basketball hoop, and mancave odor eliminator spray.

Episode 4: Manscaping & More — Oct. 4

The hosts will reveal the best male beauty products from shaving and skincare to beard-care and at-home barbering. Customers can expect to hear about silk durags, wave caps, beard butters, beard bib aprons, beard pen fillers, razor shaving kits, personal trimmers, different types of body washes, dead sea mud masks, and manicure sets.

Episode 5: Car Details — Oct. 19

Men love their cars! This last episode will present the best products to be used to detail your vehicle. Sticky cleaning gels, cordless lug nut removers, car jacks, handheld vacuums, portable tire pumpers, BlueDriver bluetooth car scans, leather wipes, car covers, gas cans, car registration organizers, and car LED strips are some of the items that will be up for purchase.

Check out the first episode of REVOLT and Amazon Live’s “Black Guy Stuff” this Thursday (Aug. 24) at 2 p.m ET and all of the following shows here. Happy shopping, gentlemen!