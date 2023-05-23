Photo: Jeff Kravitz/ Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  05.23.2023

Today (May 23), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Diddy Direct, a platform created for retailers and consumers to conveniently locate, request, and purchase any Combs Spirits, which include all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS and DeLeón Tequila.

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry and we’re proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs said in a press release. “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct-to-retailer and direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

This new venture continues to build on the mogul’s already-large portfolio of businesses under his Combs Global umbrella. The announcement’s press release adds, “Diddy Direct informs consumers and retailers on how and where to find each of their favorite Combs Spirits products nationwide with a convenient, easy-to-use interface that includes location and product based search functionality and an interactive national map to geo-locate local business and distributors. After confirming age, the site’s easy navigation empowers users to quickly find their desired product along with where and how to find it anywhere in the country.

“Beverage managers and purveyors of nightclubs, restaurants, and liquor store purveyors across the country can use Diddy Direct to answer the growing demand for CÎROC and DeLeón by connecting them to often elusive local distributors, allowing for seamless online purchasing.”

So, if you’re a business looking to provide for bars, nightclubs and restaurants that serve the most popular drinks in Combs Spirits or if you’re looking to sip on the new limited edition CÎROC Honey Melon and DeLeón Tequila, then Diddy Direct is for you. For ages 21 and up, the platform is now available in the United States. You can also click here for more information. Happy (and responsibly) drinking!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

5 sensational moments from Pharrell's 2023 Something In The Water festival

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.01.2023

Pharrell Williams' star-studded Something In The Water festival enlists Diddy as a surprise guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jadakiss talks Verzuz and credits Diddy for teaching him the power of rehearsal

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.29.2023

Diddy to be honored at The Apollo's 2023 Spring Benefit

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.27.2023

Diddy officially set to headline Invest Fest 2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces new limited-edition CÎROC Honey Melon spirit

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: It’s time for it "to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Sean "Diddy" Combs

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

13 iconic hip hop mothers who are the epitome of love, loyalty and light

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

5 sensational moments from Pharrell's 2023 Something In The Water festival

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.01.2023

Pharrell Williams' star-studded Something In The Water festival enlists Diddy as a surprise guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Jadakiss talks Verzuz and credits Diddy for teaching him the power of rehearsal

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.29.2023

Diddy to be honored at The Apollo's 2023 Spring Benefit

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.27.2023

Diddy officially set to headline Invest Fest 2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.26.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Jozzy says working with Diddy and Love Records is like being with family

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.03.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces new limited-edition CÎROC Honey Melon spirit

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for "Creepin' (Remix)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy joins Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd for remix of "Creepin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.17.2023

Diddy on why he's pursuing ownership in BET: It’s time for it "to be Black-owned again"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

Brown’s wife confirmed his transition on social media earlier today (May 19).

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More