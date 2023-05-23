Today (May 23), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Diddy Direct, a platform created for retailers and consumers to conveniently locate, request, and purchase any Combs Spirits, which include all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS and DeLeón Tequila.

“This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry and we’re proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs said in a press release. “With Diddy Direct, we’re setting a new standard for direct-to-retailer and direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

This new venture continues to build on the mogul’s already-large portfolio of businesses under his Combs Global umbrella. The announcement’s press release adds, “Diddy Direct informs consumers and retailers on how and where to find each of their favorite Combs Spirits products nationwide with a convenient, easy-to-use interface that includes location and product based search functionality and an interactive national map to geo-locate local business and distributors. After confirming age, the site’s easy navigation empowers users to quickly find their desired product along with where and how to find it anywhere in the country.

“Beverage managers and purveyors of nightclubs, restaurants, and liquor store purveyors across the country can use Diddy Direct to answer the growing demand for CÎROC and DeLeón by connecting them to often elusive local distributors, allowing for seamless online purchasing.”

So, if you’re a business looking to provide for bars, nightclubs and restaurants that serve the most popular drinks in Combs Spirits or if you’re looking to sip on the new limited edition CÎROC Honey Melon and DeLeón Tequila, then Diddy Direct is for you. For ages 21 and up, the platform is now available in the United States. You can also click here for more information. Happy (and responsibly) drinking!