On Monday (March 27), Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announced the launch of their newest limited-edition, CÎROC Honey Melon, set to hit shelves worldwide next month.

According to a press release, the CÎROC Honey Melon is a spirit-based beverage made with vodka distilled from French grapes. It also includes a slight taste of melon, honey and other natural flavors combined, which will give you a “boldly distinct and elegantly smooth” experience.

“From developing the flavor and making sure it has a taste that’s undeniable, to perfecting every detail of the packaging and design, our focus with CÎROC Honey Melon was to deliver a special premium product that is truly innovative in the category,” Combs said in a statement. “We have established a history of excellence and with the launch of this limited flavor, we will continue setting the standard as a luxury spirits brand.”

CÎROC lovers will get the opportunity to try this new beverage at Soho Desert House during Coachella weekend, which will begin Friday, April 14 in Palm Springs, California. The experience altogether will include unlimited food and drinks with a special lineup of DJs on set for a vibe at the country club. To learn more about the event, you can visit Soho Desert House’s official website here.

If you want to try something new, you can mix the CÎROC Honey Melon with club soda or fruit juice to make a signature cocktail called the “Honey Melon Fizz.” See below for details:

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

Ingredients:

1.75oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2oz Lemonade

1oz Club Soda

Splash of cranberry juice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fresh mint and lemon wheel