Today (Aug. 21), Nas and Hit-Boy unveiled a new visual for “Black Magic,” which sampled the classic Children Of The Corn single of the same name. The track flipped the concept surrounding occultism into lines about how others succumb to the world’s evils.

“No good deed goes unpunished, it’s the bummiest, dumbest, life got bad luck in abundance, look how happy these lames be whenever lies get slung at the God, why they so angry like they wishin’ they can just run with anything when it come to Nas? The desperation it shows, devil is inside of you, black smoke, black magic on your back, it’s riding you, if I was you, I would watch who I give my power to, I don’t make no coward moves, my solutions, f**k ton of positive is what I’m producin’…”

The accompanying clip for “Black Magic” comes courtesy of Razak Ologunebi and begins with a quick disclaimer denouncing “that mystic stuff.” Viewers then see Nas both in a dark room with candles and at a lavish residence with a woman who appears to be fighting inner demons. Hit-Boy also appears throughout.

“Black Magic” is the latest single from July’s Magic 2, the fifth consecutive release from the duo and Nas’ 16th studio LP overall. The project consisted of 11 songs and additional assists from 50 Cent and 21 Savage. A day after its arrival, the Bravehearts frontman shared the reasoning behind his most recent effort, which is based in his faith and overall contentment. “I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it,” he said in a tweet. “Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world.”

Press play on Nas and Hit-Boy‘s “Magic 2” video below.