Back in July, Nas and frequent collaborator Hit-Boy liberated Magic 2, which came with 11 dope cuts and a couple of assists from 50 Cent and 21 Savage. On Friday (Aug. 11), fans were treated to a new visual from the project for “Motion,” which sees the Queens legend rapping about his reign at the top of the game.

“I might spend a week at the Magic Castle presidential suite made of brass and alabaster, you can cast a spell, just backfires they satire, my guys and I just watching from high rises, weird luck ’cause when we fail, we only fail up, I tear up every time I see a mail truck, know that check comin’ 500 a piece, smoothly, that s**t behooves me…”

Directed by Kid Art, the accompanying clip brings viewers to a horror-esque setting, complete with dark hallways, sharks, and a guillotine. A dapper Nas puts on his best Dark Knight impression, moving in and out of the shadows as an unknown woman appears throughout. Hit-Boy does not make an appearance.

Following the video’s release, the Mass Appeal co-founder took to the stage at the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. During his time there, he performed “If I Ruled The World” with Lauryn Hill, paid homage to DJ Kool Herc, and made amends with MC Shan, who previously called Nas out for not being included in the event’s lineup. “The olive branch has been extended. Love that muthaf**ka right there!” said the Juice Crew member about the Bravehearts frontman. “That’s all I can say! I got in my feelings, and I apologize to my brother like a real man. And you see us here, right? Appreciate y’all!”

Press play on “Motion” below. If you missed it, you can enjoy “Magic 2” here.