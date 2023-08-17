It appears as if Shy Glizzy is now the latest celebrity victim of a death hoax. Late last night (Aug. 16), rumors on social media began to swirl that the D.C. rapper was shot and killed with many pointing to a local blog as a source. Not long after, DJ Flow, his official DJ, took to Twitter to quickly shut down the gossip. “Shy Glizzy is alive. F**k is wrong with y’all,” he stated early this morning (Aug. 17). He also shared a text exchange “for the weirdos who need confirmation.”

As far as how this debacle could’ve happened in the first place, an Instagram post seemed to allude to a case of mistaken identity. “[Shy Glizzy] is alive and the person shot tonight is conscious and breathing, and isn’t him!” said user whiteb0yy.